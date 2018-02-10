Today I grieve for my country.

I grieve for a family

that has not yet seen justice

from the moment a handgunned farmer

(why does a farmer need such a gun?)

pulled the trigger and killed their son.

I grieve for a mother

who saw the police

raid her house

and treat her like a criminal

and not the victim she was.

I grieve for other mothers

with empty arms

who now think of their loss

at the hands of others.

and the lack of the answers

that haunt them still.

I grieve for the youth

who now see no hope,

and whose hunger for justice

gives rise to an anger

that more and more turns

from a dangling rope

to a violence directed at them.

I grieve for the children

whose lives have embraced

an unwanted, dangerous, jeopardy.

I grieve for the elders

who’ve seen this before.

And whose wisdom will not be enough

to get all of us through this evenly.

I may grieve for some time to come.

But then to be true…

we have all been in grieving a very long time.

So long, it is part of our DNA

And so, this is why

No matter how hard we might try

we can’t “just get over it and move on”.

We all can easily say:

“My country won’t let me.”

