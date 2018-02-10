Today I grieve for my country.
I grieve for a family
that has not yet seen justice
from the moment a handgunned farmer
(why does a farmer need such a gun?)
pulled the trigger and killed their son.
I grieve for a mother
who saw the police
raid her house
and treat her like a criminal
and not the victim she was.
I grieve for other mothers
with empty arms
who now think of their loss
at the hands of others.
and the lack of the answers
that haunt them still.
I grieve for the youth
who now see no hope,
and whose hunger for justice
gives rise to an anger
that more and more turns
from a dangling rope
to a violence directed at them.
I grieve for the children
whose lives have embraced
an unwanted, dangerous, jeopardy.
I grieve for the elders
who’ve seen this before.
And whose wisdom will not be enough
to get all of us through this evenly.
I may grieve for some time to come.
But then to be true…
we have all been in grieving a very long time.
So long, it is part of our DNA
And so, this is why
No matter how hard we might try
we can’t “just get over it and move on”.
We all can easily say:
“My country won’t let me.”
-
Time To Heal on Apartheid in Canada Jackie Timothy on Colten Time To Heal on Our children do not set out in… Monica Chavez on Colten Darryl m on Our children do not set out in…
A beautiful poem. We are grieving with you and Colton’s family too.
Many thanks for you beautiful and thoughtful poem. Liz Amer
Thank you for saying so eloquently, what so many of us are feeling. I am non-indigenous and feel shame. Sadness. Outrage.
So well said. I feel shame, sadness, anger and outrage.
There are many that grieve with you today. As we have for such a long time now. It almost feels like all those promises made to you over the decades to ‘mend the fence’ have been just hollow words. To buy more time and to push justice further away. Sad, oh so sad indeed.
Thank you for this lament and for the vision for a more beautiful and just world that is a seed within these words.
Thank you for your usual calm, firm tone. I deeply respect the work you do, and appreciate how you lead by your actions and what you say.
When I first heard about this tragedy on the radio a year and a half ago I was shocked, scared and very sad.
Were all farmers like that? It didn’t sound like a safe place to be.
Later, when I heard the police went to Colten’s home to question his mother and search for something I felt angry. What could they possibly find that would help solve this crime? His poor family, how disrespectful.
I assumed his murderer would go to jail.
What concerns me is that this sets a precedent for future altercations. Actually what concerns me more is that the precedent was set about 400 years ago. I just didn’t get the extent of it until now.
I think since the TRC came out, and changes to education (in BC) were made, there are a lot more Indigenous friends and allies. With knowledge comes understanding.
This verdict cannot go unchallenged.
Reconciliation means moving forward together. Please accept my solidarity as I stand with you on this.
Doni
The most moving and eloquent response I can imagine.
I am so very saddened when I read how disallusioned you are with our system. You have and are contributing so much to our country I am sorry when our country lets you down. I see so much good happening in the reconciliation process, but there are also disappointments. I think in terms of accepting the things I cannot change and trying to change the things I have control over or can influence.
May the creator bless you and give you strength and courage for the difference you are making, in spite of many setbacks.
Thank you for a beautiful poem in a very sad time.
Migwich (sp?)
I have talked talked to your Honorary Witness, Ms Rogers a couple of times about the work of your Commission. The hope and promise of that work is dimmed, though not extinguished, by betrayals like this.
When I heard of the events surrounding the death of Colten Boushie, my gut reaction was that Stanley would walk away from this. I was so hoping I was wrong. We, as a country, need to recognize our own failings and we all must be accountable. This miscarriage of justice shames is all, though all too many will happily portray as vindication. I only hope it doesn’t unleash a surge of violence directed toward all people of colour, particularly First Nations.
Thank you for this. For all you have done. For all you will do in the future.
I also feel very sorry for the Stanley family who have been under extreme pressure & probably spent a fortune to a defence lawyer. I really hope he did not mean to kill anybody – he was just sitting in his home minding his own business when a car load of teens with a tire so badly ripped up they were driving on the rim came onto his farm & perhaps (or maybe not) started up his ATV. In any event, there is no question they went onto another farm earlier in the evening intending to commit robbery. Our jury selection process needs some fine tuning but I am not as certain as one others that Mr. Stanley was the only person at fault here.
Dear Senator Sinclair, I am glad that you will request changes to the justice system. What has happened in the case of Colten was an injustice. I sincerely hope you are successful in your demand.
Monica Chavez
Wow no truer words have been spoken. When they say get over it they should realize they say it was not my fault I didn’t do that but they have realize they benefited from what their ancestors have done for their benefit and our loss
