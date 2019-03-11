As we grow old
the ground we walk on
rises up
so that,
as each of those few moments
left to us
pass by
and we grow old
and hair turns greyer still
we move a bit more slowly.
At such a speed,
we can see around us
more of life today
and feel we understand
the present
more,
for we have lived
among the weeds
and trees,
from which it came.
And we have much we want
and need
to say.
But, sometimes,
no one asks
About Senator Murray Sinclair
Ojibway Anishinaabe Inini
Mizhanagheezhik (n’dizhinikaaz)
Namiigoonse (n’dodem)
Lawyer, Mediator, Public Speaker
Currently Canadian Senator for Manitoba
Justice of the Court of Queen's Bench of Manitoba (2001-2016)
Associate Chief Judge off the Manitoba Provincial Court) (1988-2001)
Co-Commissioner of the Aboriginal Justice Inquiry of Manitoba) (1988-91)
Paediatric Cardiac Surgery Inquiry Judge (1997-2000)
Chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (2009-2015)
Thinker, poet, writer, philosopher, speaker.
Quiet, soft wisdom
Quiet, soft wisdom
