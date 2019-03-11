As we grow old the ground we walk on rises up so that, as each of those few moments left to us pass by and we grow old and hair turns greyer still we move a bit more slowly. At such a speed, we can see around us more of life today and feel we understand the present more, for we have lived among the weeds and trees, from which it came. And we have much we want and need to say. But, sometimes, no one asks

